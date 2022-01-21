Raymond James Lowers Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target to C$16.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. cut their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.89. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$484.98 million and a P/E ratio of 38.91.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$7.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Royalty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

