RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Up 17.9% in December

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 6,464.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth $131,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

