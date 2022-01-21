Realio Network Price Down 21.5% This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001063 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $142,659.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00056901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.99 or 0.07364701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00061169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,928.49 or 0.99975928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00064535 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.