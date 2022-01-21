Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

