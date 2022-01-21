Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 11,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of RXRX stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $12.46. 1,914,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,977. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $2,367,194.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

