Refereum Market Capitalization Achieves $47.89 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Refereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $47.89 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00050401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006448 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars.

