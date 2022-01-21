Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

Shares of RS stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.72. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

