Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Purchases 44,440 Shares of Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 44,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $355,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 150,723 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,205,784.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,950 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $14,956.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,195 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $801,560.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 441 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,505.95.

On Monday, December 27th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 4,905 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,190.95.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $27,825.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 130,316 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $1,037,315.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $2,692.36.

Shares of NYSE RCOR opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.36. Renovacor Inc has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renovacor Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCOR shares. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Renovacor in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Renovacor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Renovacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,312,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Renovacor in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

