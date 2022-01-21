Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

