Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 640 ($8.73) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 510 ($6.96).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.55) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.87) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.60) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 647.22 ($8.83).

RTO opened at GBX 531.40 ($7.25) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 582.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 571.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 662 ($9.03). The firm has a market cap of £9.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

