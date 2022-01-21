Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a report released on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$14.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

