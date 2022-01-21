Research Analysts Set Expectations for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE CHCT opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,390,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,049,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,439,000 after buying an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.15%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

