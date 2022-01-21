Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,157,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 3,909,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,893.3 days.
Shares of RSNHF stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Resona has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.
About Resona
