Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,157,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 3,909,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,893.3 days.

Shares of RSNHF stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Resona has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

