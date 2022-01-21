Reviewing Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) & Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 7.95% 12.95% 7.01% Range Resources -22.48% 17.74% 4.29%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Diamondback Energy and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 4 15 1 2.85 Range Resources 2 9 8 0 2.32

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus price target of $125.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.22%. Range Resources has a consensus price target of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 7.85 -$4.52 billion $1.92 63.49 Range Resources $1.97 billion 2.44 -$711.78 million ($1.83) -10.09

Range Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamondback Energy. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Range Resources on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.