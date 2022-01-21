Reviewing ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Enel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A -$11.00 million N/A N/A Enel $74.23 billion 1.07 $2.98 billion $0.28 27.82

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and Enel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Enel 1 2 6 0 2.56

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.33%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Enel.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Enel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A N/A Enel 3.97% 5.64% 1.46%

Summary

Enel beats ReNew Energy Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply. The firm also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions. The company was founded on December 6, 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

