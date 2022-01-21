REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $924,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $579.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

