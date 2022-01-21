RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. RGC Resources has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $26.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at $905,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $7,522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 82.6% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 13,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,470,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

