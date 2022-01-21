Richard A. Jr. Zordani Acquires 5,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Richard A. Jr. Zordani acquired 5,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GALT opened at $2.03 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

