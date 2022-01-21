Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Given New C$53.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHUHF traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $38.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.