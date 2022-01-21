Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

