RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in RingCentral by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in RingCentral by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in RingCentral by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $168.69. 7,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,597. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.24. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.41.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

