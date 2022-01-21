RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $164.91

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $164.91 and last traded at $167.65, with a volume of 7552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average of $231.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $230,224,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

