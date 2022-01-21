Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Peter Cunningham Sells 5 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.65), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($368.26).
Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.68), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,235.56).
- On Friday, October 29th, Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($62.71), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,962.91).
RIO stock opened at GBX 5,580 ($76.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £90.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,875.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,162.20. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
