Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Peter Cunningham Sells 5 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.65), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($368.26).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.68), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,235.56).

On Friday, October 29th, Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($62.71), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,962.91).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,580 ($76.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £90.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,875.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,162.20. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($76.41) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($71.22) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($72.32) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,105.83 ($69.67).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

