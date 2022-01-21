Robust Token (RBT) Price Hits $19.55 on Major Exchanges

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.55 or 0.00050504 BTC on exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $674,182.69 and $8,024.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.61 or 0.07236908 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,601.92 or 0.99713624 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063119 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,432 coins and its circulating supply is 34,482 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

