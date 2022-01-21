Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance in the year has been encouraging with the core pharmaceuticals business showing signs of recovery from COVID-19 disruptions. The diagnostics division maintains its stellar performance on strong demand for COVID-19 tests due to the Delta variant and other diagnostics platforms. The increase in outlook concurrent with the third-quarter results was positive as well. Strong growth in Ocrevus, Evrysdi, Tecentriq and Hemlibra continues to counter biosimilar competition for legacy drugs like Herceptin, Avastin and MabThera. Approval of new drugs should also boost the top line. The Diagnostics segment’s strong performance is likely to continue as Roche launched additional products in the year. However, biosimilar competition for key drugs weighs on its performance. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RHHBY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.81.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Roche has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 262.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

