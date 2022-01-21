Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

