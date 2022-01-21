Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s stock price dropped 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 551,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 544,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Cowen started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

