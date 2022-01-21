Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) versus ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Financial Contrast

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rooshine and ManpowerGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A ManpowerGroup 1 1 5 0 2.57

ManpowerGroup has a consensus target price of $125.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.02%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than Rooshine.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and ManpowerGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A ManpowerGroup 1.70% 15.03% 3.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rooshine and ManpowerGroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ManpowerGroup $18.00 billion 0.31 $23.80 million $6.23 16.60

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Volatility & Risk

Rooshine has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ManpowerGroup has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rooshine Company Profile

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices. The Southern Europe segment provides permanent, temporary and contract recruitment, assessment and selection, training and outsourcing services. The Northern Europe includes comprehensive suite of workforce solutions and services through Manpower, Experis, ManpowerGroup Solutions in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, Germany, and the Netherlands. The Asia Pacific Middle East segment operates in Japan, Australia, Korea, China, and India. The Right Management segment delivers talent and career management workforce solutions. The company was founded by Elmer Winter and Aaron Scheinfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

