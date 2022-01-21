Rope ($ROPE) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00008909 BTC on exchanges. Rope has a total market cap of $96,849.98 and $297.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00057605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.49 or 0.07349239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.28 or 0.99959296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00065148 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007748 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

