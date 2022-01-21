Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €40.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on G1A. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.69 ($47.37).

G1A opened at €43.13 ($49.01) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €45.72 and its 200-day moving average is €41.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($55.17). The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.57.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

