Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.50.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.93.

NYSE VALE opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

