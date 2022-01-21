Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.50.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.93.
NYSE VALE opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.