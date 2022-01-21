Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Update

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

KKWFF opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Get Royal Boskalis Westminster alerts:

Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.