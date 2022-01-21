Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Update

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.
KKWFF opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $34.75.
Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile
