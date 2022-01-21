Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 102,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 111,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.30 million and a PE ratio of -9.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

