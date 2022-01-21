Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $53.65. 3,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,667. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $1,604,445. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after buying an additional 139,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,228,000 after buying an additional 390,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 805,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,348,000 after buying an additional 527,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

