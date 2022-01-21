Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $177.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

