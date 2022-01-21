Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as low as C$1.27. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 623,873 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$465.40 million and a PE ratio of -71.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director David Fennell acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$127,548.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

