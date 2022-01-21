Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,352,146 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Sabre worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 139.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.