Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.14

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.14 and last traded at $66.24, with a volume of 95511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.48.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $999,917.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 244,078 shares of company stock worth $17,936,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

