SafeInsure (SINS) Tops One Day Volume of $143.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 33.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $74,538.14 and approximately $143.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027479 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,110,219 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.