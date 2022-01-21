Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:SBII traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.71. 169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Sandbridge X2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBII. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter worth $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the second quarter worth $462,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter worth $2,907,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

