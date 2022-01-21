Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.33.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

