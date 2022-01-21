Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.70

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €86.70 ($98.52) and traded as high as €91.94 ($104.48). Sanofi shares last traded at €91.73 ($104.24), with a volume of 1,884,921 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

