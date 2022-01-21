Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$35.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Saputo traded as low as C$27.39 and last traded at C$27.39, with a volume of 356786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 63.00%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

