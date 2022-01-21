Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SARTF. Societe Generale cut Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$435.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $639.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 0.49. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $359.05 and a twelve month high of $947.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

