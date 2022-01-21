Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SARTF. Societe Generale cut Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$435.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $639.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 0.49. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $359.05 and a twelve month high of $947.00.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
