Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €9.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €9.00 ($10.23) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.82 ($8.88).

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.13 ($8.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.23. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

