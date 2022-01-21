Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target Cut to 362.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 438.00 to 362.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBBTF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $51.75 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

