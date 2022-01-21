Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 130,563 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.88% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $23,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 78.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $825,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,556,000 after purchasing an additional 315,461 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Shares of BIPC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 45.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

