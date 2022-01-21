Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $30,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 244.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $44,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $46.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $977.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,639. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,388.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,447.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,584.20.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.