Scotia Capital Inc. Has $138.69 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,379 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $138,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.90. The company has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

