Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.80.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.32. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.1700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.