Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.80.
Shares of TSE CP opened at C$95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.32. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$100.00.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
